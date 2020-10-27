Rishabh Pant Axed From Limited-Overs Sides, Samson in T20I Team

Rishabh Pant, who was expected to take over from MS Dhoni completely, has surprisingly been left out of the two limited-overs squads and has been selected only for the Test squad.

Newly-appointed vice-captain KL Rahul is the wicketkeeper for both limited-overs teams.

While there has been no official reason given, the left-handed batsman's failure to score even a half-century at this season's IPL could be a reason why he was left out. In his place Sanju Samson was picked for India's T20 squad.