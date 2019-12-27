Rise of Indian Pacers Highlight of 2019: Irfan Pathan

Veteran Indian pacer Irfan Pathan says the country's rise as a fast-bowling powerhouse is, for him, the highlight of the year while former batsman VVS Laxman picked the away Test triumph over Australia as his "favourite moment" of 2019.

The trio of Umesh Yadav (23), Ishant Sharma (25) and Mohammed Shami (33) picked 81 wickets in Tests this year, averaging less than 20.

The only other time when three pacers of the same team averaged less than 20 for over 20 wickets in a calendar year was 1978 with Ian Botham, Chris Old and Bob Willis claiming the honours for their side.