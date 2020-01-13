Ricky Ponting Predicts Australia Will Beat India in ODI Series

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes Team India will be keen to "redeem themselves" but Aaron Finch's men will be able to beat the hosts in the three-match ODI series beginning Tuesday at the Wankhede.

"Australia will be full of confidence after an excellent World Cup and a great summer of Test cricket but India will be keen to redeem themselves from the last ODI series loss against Australia. Prediction: 2-1 Australia," Ponting said on Twitter during a Q&A session with the fans.