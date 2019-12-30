Ponting Picks Kohli as Captain of His Test Team of The Decade

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on Monday, 30 December picked India skipper Virat Kohli to lead his all-star Test team of the decade, which featured four English players.

Ponting's Test team of the 2010s doesn't feature any other Indian apart from Kohli, who is currently ranked No.1 in both ICC Test and ODI rankings for batsmen.

The Englishmen in his team include all-rounder Ben Stokes, batsman Alastair Cook, and the pace duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson. Among the Australians he has opted for Steve Smith and David Warner along with spinner Nathan Lyon.

"Everyone's picking teams of the decade so I thought I'd join in the fun," Ponting wrote on his twitter handle.