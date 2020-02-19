Richards, Jayasuriya, De Villiers Changed Cricket: Inzamam

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has said Sir Vivian Richards, Sanath Jayasuriya and AB de Villiers were three players who according to him changed the game of cricket due to the aggressive manner in which they batted.

Inzamam, widely considered one of the greatest Pakistani batsmen of all time, said that former West Indies captain Richards changed the way batsmen approached fast bowlers. "Years ago it was Viv Richards, who changed the game," Inzamam told a Youtube channel.