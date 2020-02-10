Returning from Ban, David Warner Bags 2 Cricket Australia Awards

After serving a year-long ban for ball tampering, dashing opening batsman David Warner on Monday, 10 February won two prestigious Cricket Australia awards which includes his third Allan Border Medal.

Warner won the prestigious medal by beating Steve Smith by a solitary vote, while fast bowler and last year's winner Pat Cummins came third.

Considering his stunning return to the game following a year's suspension because of the 2018 Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, an emotional Warner held back tears during his acceptance speech.

"I couldn't be any prouder to stand here and receive the award ... (and) to see the rest of the other guys doing so well," Warner said, according to Cricket Australia.