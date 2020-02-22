Ravindra Jadeja Is a Rockstar, Want to Play Cricket Like Him: Agar

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, who became only the second Australian bowler to take a T20I hat-trick, has revealed he admires "rockstar" Ravindra Jadeja and wants to play cricket like the Indian all-rounder.

Agar picked up a brilliant fifer, including a hat-trick, as Australia defeated South Africa by a huge margin of 107 runs in the first of the three T20Is played at the Wanderers. Retired pacer Brett Lee is the other Australian bowler to have taken a hat-trick in T20Is.