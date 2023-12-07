Rise of Ravi Bishnoi- The World's Top Ranked T20I Bowler

Just as India were celebrating their T20I series win over recent ODI World champions Australia, a personal milestone was unlocked for a young spin wizard in the squad from Rajasthan - 23-year-old Ravi Bishnoi. In the latest ICC rankings released on Tuesday, he rose to the top of the T20I ICC rankings for bowlers with the help of the 9 wickets he picked in the 5 match series.

Having made his T20 debut in February just last year, Bishnoi has played only 21 games but his deceptive googlies and well-disguised variations have made him stand out in the international cricketing arena. He boasts a total of 34 wickets in the shortest format of the game at 17.38, possessing an astounding economy rate of 7.14.