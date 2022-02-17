ADVERTISEMENT

Ranji Trophy 2022 Begins Today: How and Where to Watch Match Live Streaming

India's most popular domestic cricket series, Ranji Trohy begins from Thursday, 17 February 2022. The tournament is being organized after a gap of two years.

However, this year the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has divided the tournament in two phases i.e. pre-IPL and post-IPL, reported News18.

The first phase of Ranji Tropy 2022 matches will be played from 17 February to 15 March 2022.

Here are some details about timing and live streaming of Ranji Trophy 2022.

What is timing of Ranji Trophy 2022 matches?

Ranji Trophy 2022 matches are scheduled to begin at 09 am IST.

How and where to watch the live streaming of Ranji Trophy 2022 matches?

Ranji Trophy 2022 matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network's TV channels.

The matches can also be live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

A total of 19 Ranji Tropy matches are scheduled to be played on 17 February, across India.

  • Bengal vs Baroda

  • Hyderabad vs Chandigarh

  • Delhi vs Tamil Nadu

  • Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh

  • Bihar vs Mizoram

  • Nagaland vs Sikkim

  • Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh

  • Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh

  • Kerala vs Meghalaya

  • Karnataka vs Railways

  • J & K vs Pondicherry

  • Saurashtra vs Mumbai

  • Odisha vs Goa

  • Andhra vs Rajasthan

  • Services vs Uttarakhand

  • Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh

  • Haryana vs Tripura

  • Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh

  • Maharashtra vs Assam

Check this space regularly for further updates about Ranji Trophy 2022.

