Ex-Indian Wheelchair Cricket Captain Resorts to Manual Labour

Dhami has also been providing training to the kids in his village. "I want to train them so that they can also play for the state and the country in the coming days."

He says that the government should look after the disabled people and provide them with jobs so that they can earn their living. "Just by naming divyang, the purpose is not served. They have set up NGOs, made laws for divyangs which is good. But the government should also think about the livelihood of disabled people.

"When there are elections, the government provides us with wheelchairs and security guards who take us to the polling booths. But once the elections are over, they forget about us. The government should provide us with a monthly source of income so that we can earn our bread and butter. They should provide jobs to those of us who are educated and pensions to the elderly," he said.