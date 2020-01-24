Rajeev Shukla Backs Virat Kohli, Pulls Up CoA for Poor Schedule

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on Friday, 24 January pulled up the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for poor scheduling of Team India’s calendar, saying players interest should also be kept in mind while finalising an itinerary for a particular series.

"I agree with Virat Kohli that calendar is too hectic. There should not be back to back matches and series as well. Players must get some rest and also enough time to get acclimatised. CoA should have kept this in mind before finalising the schedule," Shukla tweeted on Friday tagging the BCCI.