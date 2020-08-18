Raina Did All The Difficult Things For The Indian Team: Dravid

Suresh Raina did "all the difficult things" while playing for India, be it playing down the order or the work he put in while fielding, feels former India skipper Rahul Dravid.

Dravid was captain of the team when Raina made his international debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in July 2005.

"Suresh Raina was one of those young exciting talents coming through the system around 2004 or 2005," Dravid said in a video tweeted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).