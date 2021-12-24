Rahul Dravid's Presence is Very Helpful, Say KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal

"Having Rahul Dravid with us this time is very helpful. He has played a lot of cricket here, he has scored a lot of runs. In the three or four days of training that we have had, he has had a lot of experiences to share and he is really helping us prepare the best we can. That's a huge boost for us," Rahul said.

"I think you've [Mayank Agarwal] had a great experience with him playing in the India As and you've played a lot of cricket under him," Rahul added.

Mayank has previously worked closely with Dravid in his days with the India A team and spoke about how the former captain helps keep the confidence levels going. The opener also said that Dravid always helps players with the technical aspect of their game as well.

"For me personally, he has just been a person who talks about understanding your game, understanding yourself and understanding your mind space. If you can work that out, sort that out then more often than not you are giving yourself the best possible chance to succeed," Mayank said.

"Knowing him, he is a man who really thrives and puts the onus on good, strong preparation. We've had quality sessions over here [South Africa] and we are really looking forward to playing the Test match," Mayank added.

Both Rahul and Mayank are expected to be part of the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the Centurion beginning 26 December.