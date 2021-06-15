Rahane Helps Women’s Team Prepare For Test Match Against England

Harmanpreet lamented that though Indian women don’t have much practice with red ball as they have not played multi-days format games in recent past, they tried to create match-like scenarios during practice.

“Whatever time we got, we tried to create match scenarios and tried to stay in the best possible frame of mind. We did not get much time to prepare, didn’t get practice games. But as players, it is important to adapt to situations as quickly as possible,” she said.

“The wickets are totally different [here in England]. The ball swings; we practiced for it in the nets. We have a couple of days to prepare for it,” she added.

“It is a totally different scenario when you play red ball cricket. As players, it is important that you get used to conditions and whatever is coming in front of you.”