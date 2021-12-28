Ashwin & Root Nominated for Test Player of the Year; ICC to Give Away 13 Awards

Ace India spinner R Ashwin, England captain Joe Root, New Zealand's Kylie Jamieson and Sri Lanka's Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne have all been nominated for the ICC Men's Test Player of the Year 2021 award.

Ashwin, one of India’s best players, has been in fine form through 2021 with the ball and also made some fantastic contributions with the bat. Ashwin bagged 52 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 16.23 while scoring 337 runs at 28.08 with one century in Chennai against England.

Meanwhile Joe Root, who’s England team aren’t in the best of form in Australia, has scored 1708 runs in 15 matches and is only the third to score more than 1700 runs in a calendar year behind Mohammad Yousuf and Sir Vivian Richards.