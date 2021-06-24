R Ashwin Ends Inaugural WTC as Leading Wicket-Taker With 71 Scalps

Premier India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has added another feather to his cap, finishing the 2019-21 World Test Championship cycle as the leading wicket-taker with 71 scalps under his belt.

The 34-year-old tweaker achieved the feat during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which was his 14th Test in this cycle of WTC. His 71st victim was New Zealand opener Devon Conway, who was flummoxed by an in-drifter crashing onto his pads.