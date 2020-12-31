Pujara’s Troubles Against Cummins a ‘Concern’, Says Zaheer

Zaheer said that Pujara may have to reconsider his trigger movement and could be helped by revisiting the 2018/19 tour.

"It could be the trigger movement; he might have to go back down memory lane and think about it. He just has to get that feel," he said.

"Yes, if Pat Cummins had not played in the previous series and not exploited his weakness like this, then it would have been a different thing but he has played him in the last series and scored centuries when he was there."

Commentators have often observed that Pujara has been felled by extremely good deliveries from Cummins, who is the top ranked Test bowler in the world. Zaheer feels that it is only a matter of time before the India's Test batting stalwart comes good.

"I think it is a matter of time. We should see it from that viewpoint but at this moment, you can say that it has become a slight area of concern," he said.