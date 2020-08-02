Players Will Get Used to COVID-19 Rules in 2-3 Days, Says Rahane

"Again, you got to think about their health and safety as well. We will miss them in the stadium. We are going to play for them, for our fans. I am sure they will enjoy watching us on TV," he added.

The players and officials will have to remain in a bio-secure bubble to keep everyone involved with the tournament safe.

The recently-concluded #raisethebat series between England and West Indies saw players following the protocols sincerely, with the minor exclusion of fast-bowler Jofra Archer, who was banned from the second Test for breaking the bubble after first Test in Southampton.