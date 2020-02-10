Pitches Helped: Southee on Getting Kohli out Most Number of Times

He has dismissed Virat Kohli the most number of times in international cricket and New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Monday credited helpful pitch conditions for the feat he "didn't know" about.

Including Saturday's ODI in Auckland, Southee has now dismissed Kohli nine times across formats.

"He is obviously a class player and doesn't have many weaknesses. I think the wicket had a little bit of assistance with the new ball and if you put it in the right areas, there was enough to ask a few questions. It is about assistance and the pitch conditions...," Southee said on the eve of the third ODI.