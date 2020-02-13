PCB Pitches Rawalpindi as Venue for T20 Series vs South Africa
The Pakistan Cricket Board pitched Rawalpindi as the venue for the proposed three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa next month.
A large crowd turned up at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi when it hosted a test match against Sri Lanka in December and against Bangladesh earlier this week when Pakistan beat the tourists by an innings and 44 runs.
Batsmen struggled on the slow pitch at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium during last month’s T20 series between Pakistan and Bangladesh. As many as 14 PSL matches are also scheduled to be held there between 20 February and 22 March that include the final.
“I have suggested Rawalpindi as a venue to South Africa and they are comfortable with the suggestion,” Wasim said.
The series is likely to be held between 25-29 March.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )