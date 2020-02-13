PCB Pitches Rawalpindi as Venue for T20 Series vs South Africa

Batsmen struggled on the slow pitch at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium during last month’s T20 series between Pakistan and Bangladesh. As many as 14 PSL matches are also scheduled to be held there between 20 February and 22 March that include the final.

“I have suggested Rawalpindi as a venue to South Africa and they are comfortable with the suggestion,” Wasim said.

The series is likely to be held between 25-29 March.