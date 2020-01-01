Pakistan Replace Naseem Shah With Wasim Jnr for U-19 World Cup

Wasim Jnr took three wickets each in the ACC Asia Cup and on the tour of South Africa. He also bagged seven wickets on the tour of Sri Lanka. On the domestic circuit, he played one U19 one-day match in which he bagged three wickets, while he snapped up seven wickets in three U19 three-day matches.

Pakistan, the 2004 and 2006 champions and three-time runners-up of the U19 World Cup, are placed in Group C of the 16-team event and will play Scotland in their opening match on January 19.

Pakistan's second match will be against Zimbabwe at the Witrand Oval on January 22, while their third and final group match will be on January 24 against Bangladesh.