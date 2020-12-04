Pakistan Team Denied Exemption to Train While in Isolation in NZ

"I have very carefully considered this situation. At this time, I continue to have ongoing concerns about the risk of cross-infection within the squad," said Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

'There have been a number of active cases identified among the team. Public health considerations will continue to be foremost in our response to Covid-19, whether this involves individuals or teams. We appreciate the challenges that this decision will have for the touring team," he added.

At least eight members of the Pakistan team have so far tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The Pakistan cricket squad, comprising support staff, arrived in New Zealand on November 24 and underwent their first test on the third day of their arrival. As many as seven members tested positive in that test.

They are undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

The Black Caps are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against Pakistan, starting December 18.