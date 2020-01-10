Pakistan is One of the Safest Places in World Right Now: Gayle

"No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide," he added.

Now, PCB has invited Bangladesh for three T20Is and two Tests. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), however, are yet to take a call on the matter after their proposal of playing half the matches of the series in Bangladesh was turned down.