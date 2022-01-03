Pakistan All-Rounder Mohammad Hafeez Retires From International Cricket

He was recalled in 2020 to the T20I and had finished the year as the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game. His last international match for Pakistan was in their semifinal loss to Australia in the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai.



"When you have a professional career as long as mine, you're bound to have your share of highs and lows, and I was no different. Results apart, I can say with conviction that I had more highs as I had the privilege of playing with and against some of the finest exponents of the bat and the ball of my era."



PCB chairman Rameez Raja applauded Hafeez's work ethics and his ability to adjust his game as per the demands of different formats in international cricket.



"Hafeez has been a wholehearted cricketer who worked tirelessly at his game to have a long and fruitful career. His game evolved with time, adjusting to different formats quite intelligently.



"Later in his career, he became a T20 specialist, where he was never out of touch with modern demands of this testing format. His batsmanship took a sprightly turn, nailing sixes almost at will. He has worn the green blazer with pride for which we at the PCB are thankful. I wish him best of luck for his future life and thank him again for his magnificent contribution to Pakistan cricket."