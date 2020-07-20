On This Day: Harmanpreet’s 171 Powers India Into 2017 WC Final

Harmanpreet Kaur is regarded as one of the most destructive batters in the history of women's cricket and on this day, three years ago, she lived up to that billing as she tore into the Australian attack and helped India secure a place in the Women's World Cup final in 2017.

Mithali Raj's decision to bat first didn't go down well as openers Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut were dismissed for just 35 on board.

Mithali and Harmanpreet guided India past the 100-run mark but skipper perished soon. That is when Harmanpreet started to go berserk and batted superbly with the lower order.