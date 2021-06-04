Robinson Faces Axe Over Racist and Sexist Tweets from 2012: Report

“On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public,” Robinson said in a statement. “I want to make it clear that I’m not racist and I’m not sexist.”

He continued, “I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks. I would like to unreservedly apologise to anyone I have offended, my teammates and the game as a whole in what has been a day of action and awareness in combating discrimination from our sport. I just want to apologize to everyone. I regret it hugely.”

According to the Daily Telegraph, Robinson, who took 4/75 in New Zealand’s first innings, may be dropped from the second Test starting June 10 at Edgbaston.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is investigating the matter.

This comes after England and New Zealand cricketers shared a ‘Moment of Unity’ before the start of the first Test at Lord’s to show their support against discrimination.