ODI World Cup: Mithali, Yastika, Kaur Hit Fifties as India Post 277/7 v Aus

India didn't have a great start to the power-play, losing Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to pacer Darcie Brown in the first six overs. While Mandhana drove away from the body and nicked to slip, Verma's slash was snapped by Beth Mooney diving full length for a one-handed stunner at gully.

Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia joined forces to put up a record partnership of 130 for the third wicket, as Australia started to leak extras consistently. A total of 16 runs from the 12th over of Ellyse Perry got Mithali and Yastika to settle down without taking any further risk.

Mithali, under pressure due to a lean run, was a busy customer at the crease, getting her singles and made use of pace to get boundaries through square region in off-side. She looked delightful with the cover drive and used her feet well to slam a six down the ground.