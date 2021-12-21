NZ's Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates & Amelia Kerr Hope for Women's IPL to Start Soon

"I think that the success of WBBL in Australia has been enormous and raised the profile of that. The standard of cricket as well has certainly improved and I guess that the international players have been a part of it. Likewise, we needed a number of Indian players playing in the WBBL, which was fantastic. I would love to see a women's IPL kick off. I think that's certainly the next step in taking the game globally for the women's side of things. So, fingers crossed for the next few years for it to be on the cards," said Sophie, who recently won this year's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) with Perth Scorchers.



The recent WBBL saw eight women cricketers from India plying their trade for five teams, with T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur becoming the player of the tournament as a member of Melbourne Renegades. Many current women cricketers and past players have called upon the BCCI to establish a women's IPL, especially after the Indian players did well in the WBBL.



Suzie spoke in affirmative of her captain's views on time being ripe for women's IPL in India.



"I just agree with Sophie that franchise cricket has changed the women's game drastically and can have more professional players all around the world whether playing for the country or in franchise cricket. The better the standards you get, the more time you put into your cricket. So, any franchise opportunity is key for supporting and growing the international game. In my opinion, India is the next big step after the success of WBBL and The Hundred competition in England," Suzie said.



Amelia was also of the same opinion as her senior team-mates.



"I agree with Sophie and Suzie. The franchise cricket has been so important to create a changing room of people from all over the world and learn of people who play for other countries as well. Obviously, the next step is a women's IPL. There were a few exhibition matches but we speak of the passion and love for the game India has and how successful the men's IPL is. So, having a women's IPL will be incredible," Amelia said.