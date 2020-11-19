Nuwan Zoysa Guilty of Breach of ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Zoysa, who played 30 Tests and 95 ODIs for Sri Lanka, has been found guilty of being party to an agreement to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match; directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach the Code and failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for breaching four counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for participants for a T10 League held in Abu Dhabi in 2017 and these proceedings are going on.

Zoysa remains suspended and the sanctions will be announced later, stated the ICC.