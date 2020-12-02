Not Being an India Regular Does Not Bother Me: Shardul Thakur

Medium pacer Shardul Thakur, who returned impressive figures of three for 51 in 10 overs to help India beat Australia by 13 runs in the third and final ODI, said not getting a consistent run of opportunities at the international level does not bother him.

The 29-year-old, whose haul of wickets included Steve Smith, has played only 12 One-day Internationals since making his debut over three years back in August, 2017. He has also featured in one Test and 15 T20 Internationals in the period.