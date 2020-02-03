Who After KL Rahul: Will India’s Wicket-Keepers Please Stand Up

The life after MS Dhoni in the Indian cricket team was expected to be exciting. Either Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson were to slot right into the middle order, replicating their rich Indian Premier League form on the grand stage. Fans were eager to witness the shift in baton from a torch-bearer to an upcoming star who will emerge as an ideal finisher.

However, six months and few days since the former skipper played his last game for the Men in Blue, the side is in a woeful state. Pant has played, and Pant has been cast aside. Samson has been disappointing. KL Rahul, who was not even a regular when Dhoni was around, has taken over the gloves, but talks still swivel around the Ranchi star.