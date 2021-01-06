New Zealand Scale Test Rankings Summit for the First Time

The Kane Williamson-led side now have 118 points and are leading the charts. Australia are at the second spot with 116 points, followed by India (114), England (106) and South Africa (96).

The seventh country ever to hold the number one position in the Test rankings, the Black Caps spent much of the last couple of years in second place on the table with an impeccable home record recently.

With impeccable results against West Indies and Pakistan, both of whom were defeated in successive Tests by an innings each, New Zealand have proven they are now the most in-form Test team in world cricket.