Nepal Police to Investigate Alleged Rape Complaint Against Sandeep Lamichhane
The case was registered against the cricketer following a complaint lodged by a 17-year-old minor.
Nepal Police have started investigation over an alleged rape complaint against Nepali national cricket team captain, Sandeep Lamichhane, on Wednesday, 7 September.
The case was registered against the cricketer following a complaint lodged by a 17-year-old minor, Nepal Police said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Sandeep was named captain of Nepal's national team in December 2021, replacing Gyanendra Malla.
The right-arm leg-spinner has played 30 ODIs and 44 T20Is for Nepal so far and has a total of 164 international wickets to his name. He is also Nepal's highest-ever wicket taker in both ODIs and T20Is.
With a plethora of records to his name, Sandeep is one of the most celebrated cricketers from his country. He, in fact, was one of the eleven cricketers to play in Nepal's first ODI match, against the Netherlands, back in August 2018.
Earlier in January the same year, Sandeep had grabbed the headlines by becoming the first Nepalese cricketer to feature in IPL auction. The young spinner was picked up Delhi Daredevils for whom he debuted against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in May 2018.
Sandeep has also featured for T20 franchises Hobart Hurricanes (BBL) and Lahore Qalandars (PSL) among other teams.
