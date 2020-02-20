Need to Play Patient Cricket to Tackle Indian Pace: Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Thursday said his team will rely on its tried and tested patient approach to tackle the Indian pace battery of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma in the Test series starting on Friday.

Williamson said it will be "a lot different" to facing Australian speedsters in their own den. New Zealand are still reeling from a 0-3 thrashing in their last away Test series in Australia where Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc made life miserable for the Black Caps batsmen.