Need to Keep up Momentum to Enter T20 World Cup Final: Taniya

Right-arm pacer Shikha Pandey held her nerve in the end to help India secure a tense three-run victory over the White Ferns. Having held India at 133/8, the Sophie Devine-led side would have fancied their chances in Melbourne having not failed to chase a sub-140 T20I target since October 2013.

But they were thwarted with the bat, their star-studded top-order of Sophie Devine, Rachel Priest and Suzie Bates all falling inside the first nine overs, as Amelia Kerr's stunning late cameo could not prevent defeat and they were ultimately restricted to 130/6.