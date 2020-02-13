MS Dhoni is best captain India ever had: Suresh Raina

Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the best captain India ever had. Raina and Dhoni play for the same IPL franchise — the Chennai Super Kings, which is also led by the latter.

"I think we have the best captain who has changed the Indian team like anything. Now we have that same aura in our dressing room," Raina said on 'The Super Kings show' on Star Sports Tamil.