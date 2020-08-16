On 15 August, India’s Independence Day, Dhoni Liberated Himself

His amazing journey in Indian cricket started many years ago, and my role in it is a very minor footnote.

MSD, then a TTE at the Kharagpur station, was recruited on the basis of his cricketing ability, and I happened to head Railway Sports. He wasn't making progress with the Railways Ranji squad and wanted a release from an employment contract which prevented him from quitting. I agreed to the request, and set him free, so to speak.

MSD is unique because he challenged every rule and stereotype, every set notion of cricketing strategy and every norm of celebrity life. He was one of a kind, so grounded, it appeared the roots were deeper than the height of the man.

MSD's aura was sustained by maintaining (social!) distance and rationing information. MSD existed behind carefully placed curtains and filters that restricted access, a fact teammates (for example, Laxman) will confirm. He stayed in the background, yet stood out. Shunned publicity, but the media chased him.