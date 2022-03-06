Mohali Test: Jadeja Picks 5, India Bowl SL Out for 174 & Enforce Follow-On

Nissanka was troubled by Ashwin but outside of it, the batter fought his way to reach his fifth half-century in Test cricket. Asalanka, despite being bamboozled on several occasions, gave Nissanka good support with boundaries through leg-side off Ashwin.

The 58-run partnership between Nissanka and Asalanka came to an end when Jasprit Bumrah's slower ball from round the wicket deceived the latter, trapping him lbw. Captain Sharma reviewed the original decision to reverse it in India's favour as replays showed the ball hitting the top of middle-stump.

From there on, Sri Lanka's batting went downhill as Jadeja ran through the lower order.

Two overs after Asalanka fell, Jadeja struck twice in the same over, taking out Niroshan Dickwella and Suranga Lakmal by luring them to play rash shots and hole out to square leg and mid-off respectively. But Nissanka continued to march forward with two leg-side boundaries off him.

Mohammed Shami took out Lasith Embuldeniya with a snorter of a bouncer which took the edge off splice of the bat to short leg. Jadeja then got his 10th five-for in Tests by taking out Vishwa Fernando and Lahiru Kumara on back-to-back balls, ending Sri Lanka's shaky stay at 174 and becoming just the sixth player in Test history to score above 150 and take a five-wicket haul in the same match.

Nissanka remained unbeaten on 61 as India enforced the follow-on.

In the visitors' second essay, Ashwin struck first as Thirimanne was caught by Sharma at first slip to increase India's domination in the match in a session which yielded seven wickets for 76 runs.