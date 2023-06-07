Moeen Ali Comes Out of Test Retirement, Added to England’s Ashes Squad

England's spin bowling all-rounder, Moeen Ali has come out of Test retirement to join the squad for the first two of the Ashes Tests against Australia, starting from 16 June.

Moeen replaced Jack Leach, who was withdrawn from the original 16-player squad on Sunday after sustaining a low back stress fracture, which rules him out of the five-match Ashes Test series.

"Warwickshire spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali has been added to the England Men's Test squad for the first two Men's Ashes Test matches against Australia starting at Edgbaston on Friday 16 June 2023," England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Wednesday, 7 June.