We Missed Our ‘Main Bowler’ Udana: Lasith Malinga

Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga said on Tuesday that they missed their "main bowler" Isuru Udana who got injured during warm-up just before they went out to defend 143 in the second T20I against India in Indore on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka lost by seven wickets as India trampled them to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the Holkar Stadium.

The first match in Guwahati was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain and damp pitch. The final game of the series will be played in Pune on Friday.