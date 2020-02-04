Misbah Outlines Selection Policy to PCB Governors

Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday, 4 February outlined his selection policy and plans for the next six months before Pakistan Cricket Board's Board of Governors (BOG) during a meeting.

Misbah was asked to attend the BOG meeting in person to respond to the queries and concerns of some of the members who are unhappy with the performance of the national since the former Pakistan captain took charge in September.

"Misbah outlined the selection policy and plans for the next six months today and assured the BOG members that his main focus now remained on preparing a strong squad for the Asia Cup and World T20 Cup later this year," a source said.