Meet Arzan Nagwaswalla, the Surprise Pick in India’s WTC Reserves

Gujarat teammate Priyank Panchal, who captains the state in the Ranji Trophy, sung praises of his junior after he made the cut as one of the four stand-by members for the upcoming tourney to the UK. “The best part is that he can swing the ball both ways. At the same time, he clocks 135-plus on a consistent basis. He is one of the few bowlers on the domestic circuit with a deadly bouncer. Fast bowlers bowl short by pitching around the halfway mark, but Arzan can get bounce by pitching between halfway and the good-length area.’’ Panchal told The Indian Express.



“The way he bowled in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, I thought someone will pick him for the Indian Premier League but he went just as a net bowler for Mumbai Indians. The good thing is that now Arzan will grow from here. Initially, he had pace but didn’t have control over line. Even a stint as a net bowler with the Indian team will boost his confidence. He will come back a better bowler after the tour,” Panchal remarked.



It was on the back of his spectacular T20 exploits that Mumbai Indians roped him in as a net bowler for IPL 2021. He feels that plying his trade against the likes of Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock and Kieron Pollard has been a joyous learning curve. Nagwaswalla was still basking in the glory of a short and sweet IPL stint but life had another pleasant surprise in store. “I had received a call this morning (Friday, 7 May) that I will be picked, it was the best day of my life.’’ the rookie paceman exclaimed, evidently over the moon as he made the cut in India’s enlarged roster.



“I'm surprised and overwhelmed with my selection. The conditions in England are ideal for a bowler like me. I'm pretty excited to go there," he was quoted as saying to The Times of India.