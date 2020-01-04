Labuschagne Continues Dream Run, Smashes Double Ton vs NZ

Resuming this morning at 283-3, Australia added 71 runs for the loss of two wickets before lunch in what was the most even session of the test so far.

After making five changes for this match, four of which were for illness or injury, New Zealand's tour took another blow with news that seamer Matt Henry had broken his thumb early on the first day and Jeet Raval had taken ill.

Henry continued to bowl as the injury is to his non-bowling hand, but he was seen wearing a splint under heavy strapping when play commenced Saturday, while Raval reappeared in the field late in the first session.

Despite the latest personnel setbacks, Saturday's first session was New Zealand's best in the field with spinner Will Somerville bowling Matt Wade (22) in the first over the morning, before Henry had Travis Head caught behind for 10.

On Friday, Labuschagne and Steve Smith (63) combined for a 156-run partnership to swing the momentum firmly toward the hosts after Paine won the toss and batted.

Conditions at the SCG were hot and conditions may worsen later in the day as smoke from the current wildfires in New South Wales state drift toward the city.