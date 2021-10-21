Manchester United Owners Show Interest in Joining IPL Bandwagon: Report

The next edition of the IPL is set to have 10 teams from 2022, the BCCI has already announced with Invitation To Tender (ITT) floated by the BCCI through a private equity company.

And looking to get into the mix is Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, who, according to a report in Times of India have shown interest. The US-based owners of the Premier League’s club have reportedly picked up an ITT.

The ITT that had been floated by the BCCI in October has some strict regulations and needs potential bidders to submit an average turnover of Rs 3,000 crore or a personal net worth of Rs 2,500 crore, according to a BCCI statement.