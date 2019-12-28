Dhoni Must Have Communicated His Future Plans to Captain: Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni has "surely" communicated his future plans to India captain Virat Kohli and selectors.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India's semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup, leading to speculations about his future.

"He's had communication with the captain, I am sure he has had communication with the selectors, and I don't think this is the platform to discuss about it," Ganguly said during the latest episode of 'Inspiration' on India Today.