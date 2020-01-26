Learnt Art of Chasing Watching Virat Kohli Bat: Shreyas Iyer

He also stated he learns a lot from his senior Mumbai teammate Rohit Sharma, who can demolish any attack on his day. "(I) Also (learn from) Rohit Sharma, whenever he's given an opportunity, he makes the best use of it. All these amazing characters in the team set a really good example for us youngsters.

"There's a lot to learn from them and that's what I try to apply whenever I go out there. I think that I have to stay not out and it really helps me grind throughout that middle period and when the time comes, I take on the bowlers. That's how you plan your innings when you are chasing," Iyer said.