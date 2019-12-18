Stats: Rohit & Kuldeep Break Big Records in India’s 107-Run Win
Kuldeep Yadav’s hat trick led India to a convincing 107-run win as the West Indies were bowled out for 280 in the second one-day international on Wednesday.
The decider will be played in Cuttack on Sunday. West Indies won the opener by eight wickets in Chennai.
Chasing a mammoth total of 388 the West Indies lost five wickets for 18 runs in the space of 23 balls as Yadav (3-52) snared Alzarri Joseph for a golden duck on his hat-trick ball.
Earlier, Sharma led the way with his 28th ODI century as he and Rahul put on India’s fourth-highest opening partnership in ODIs. It helped India tally its second-highest ODI total against West Indies, after 418-5 eight years ago.
Here are some of the records broken and created on the day.
- India's 107-run triumph is their fifth largest in terms of runs over West Indies in ODIs - the biggest being by 224 runs at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on October 29, 2018.
- Both teams have won 63 matches each out of 132 contested - tied two and no result four.
- India (387/5) registered their second highest score against West Indies in ODIs next only to the 418 for five at Indore on December 8, 2011.
- For the first time both the captains in an ODI have registered golden ducks.
Rohit’s Records
- Rohit Sharma scored 28 centuries in ODIs. He has registered three centuries against West Indies in 32 Tests.
- Twenty one out of 28 hundreds have been registered by Rohit in a winning cause.
- 17 out of 28 centuries hit by Rohit are under Virat Kohli's captaincy.
- Rohit Sharma has hit seven centuries - the most by any batsman in ODIs this year - the next best being five by Virat Kohli. His tally of seven hundreds is the most registered by Rohit in a calendar year.
- Rohit Sharma has taken his sixes' tally in international cricket - Tests/ODIs/T20Is - this year to 77 in 46 innings - a record. The previous record stood in his name - 74 in 45 innings in 2018.
- Rohit has posted eight innings of 150-plus - a new record in ODIs.
- Rohit's tally of 1427 (ave.57.08) in 27 matches, including seven hundreds, is his best in a calendar year. He is the leading run-getter in ODIs this year.
- Rohit Sharma has been adjudged the Man of the Match for the 20th time in ODIs
- In the last seven calendar years, Rohit has posted the highest score for India, commencing 2013.
A 227-Run Opening Stand
- Lokesh Rahul and Rohit Sharma provided the ninth instance when both the Indian openers have registered centuries in the same ODI innings. It was the first occasion for India against the West Indies.
- The last instance when both the Indian openers had recorded centuries in the same innings was - Lokesh Rahul (111) and Rohit Sharma (103) vs Sri Lanka in the World Cup fixture at Leeds on July 6, 2019.
- Lokesh Rahul's third century in ODIs is his first at home. He had scored 100 not out against Zimbabwe at Harare on June 11, 2016 and 111 against Sri Lanka at Leeds on July 6, 2019.
- Rohit and Lokesh were involved in a stand of 227 - India's first double century partnership for the opening wicket against West Indies in ODIs. The said partnership is India's fourth highest for the first wicket in ODIs.
- Six double century partnerships have been registered by Indian opening pairs. The highest remains the 258 between Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar vs Kenya at Paarl on October 24, 2001.
- The match-winning 227-run partnership is India's second highest for any wicket against West Indies next only to the 246 between Rohit and Virat Kohli for the second wicket at Guwahati on October 21, 2018.
Kuldeep’s Hat-trick
- Kuldeep Yadav’s hat-trick was his second in international cricket. The 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh had claimed his first ODI hat-trick against Australia in Kolkata in 2017.
- He is now the sixth bowler to pick multiple ODI hat-tricks, joining Lasith Malinga (3), Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushaq, Chaminda Vaas and Trent Boult.
- Apart from Yadav, Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev and Mohammed Shami have accomplished the rare feat of picking a hat-trick for India in ODIs.
- Veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga is the only bowler in the history of the game to take three hat-tricks, including two in World Cups.
- Shreyas Iyer (nb. 1. 6. 6. 4. 6. 6) and Rishabh Pant (1) scored 31 runs off Roston Chase's over - the most in an over for Indian in ODIs - the joint sixth highest in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar & Ajay Jadeja had managed 28 runs in an over against New Zealand at Hyderabad on November 8,1999.
- Shreyas Iyer has recorded four consecutive fifties in ODIs - all against West Indies - a feat accomplished by him for the first time.
- Iyer is averaging 50-plus (52.11) in ODIs - his tally being 469 in nine innings, including six fifties.
- Shai Hope, with 1303 (ave.62.04) including four hundreds and eight fifties, in 27 matches, is the second highest run-getter this year. For the first time, he has managed 1,000 runs or more in a calendar year in ODIs.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)