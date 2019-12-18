Stats: Rohit & Kuldeep Break Big Records in India’s 107-Run Win

Kuldeep Yadav’s hat trick led India to a convincing 107-run win as the West Indies were bowled out for 280 in the second one-day international on Wednesday.

The decider will be played in Cuttack on Sunday. West Indies won the opener by eight wickets in Chennai.

Chasing a mammoth total of 388 the West Indies lost five wickets for 18 runs in the space of 23 balls as Yadav (3-52) snared Alzarri Joseph for a golden duck on his hat-trick ball.

Earlier, Sharma led the way with his 28th ODI century as he and Rahul put on India’s fourth-highest opening partnership in ODIs. It helped India tally its second-highest ODI total against West Indies, after 418-5 eight years ago.

Here are some of the records broken and created on the day.