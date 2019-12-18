Kuldeep Yadav Becomes 1st Indian to Pick 2 Int’l Hat-tricks

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday became the first India cricketer to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket, joining an elite band that includes pace legend Wasim Akram.

Kuldeep achieved the feat during India’s 107-run victory over West Indies in the second ODI at Vizag.

The 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who had claimed his first ODI hat-trick against Australia in Kolkata in 2017, dismissed Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in the last three deliveries of the 33rd over to achieve the milestone.

"It has been a perfect day for me, taking a second hat-trick in ODIs. Still can't find words to describe the feeling. It has been tough for me in the last 4-5 months. I have worked hard and been bowling well, it was a very satisfying performance," Kuldeep said.