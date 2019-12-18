Kuldeep Yadav Becomes 1st Indian to Pick 2 Int’l Hat-tricks
Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday became the first India cricketer to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket, joining an elite band that includes pace legend Wasim Akram.
Kuldeep achieved the feat during India’s 107-run victory over West Indies in the second ODI at Vizag.
The 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who had claimed his first ODI hat-trick against Australia in Kolkata in 2017, dismissed Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in the last three deliveries of the 33rd over to achieve the milestone.
"It has been a perfect day for me, taking a second hat-trick in ODIs. Still can't find words to describe the feeling. It has been tough for me in the last 4-5 months. I have worked hard and been bowling well, it was a very satisfying performance," Kuldeep said.
Former Pakistan captain Akram, ex-Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, former Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas and New Zealand's Trent Boult have two hat-tricks to their name.
Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev and Mohammed Shami are the other Indians to have claimed a hat-trick in international cricket.
Veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga is the only bowler in the history of the game to take three hat-tricks, including two in World Cups.
The 3 Key Deliveries
Kuldeep's hat-trick came in the 33rd over of the West Indies innings. In-form Shai Hope went for a sweep off the third ball of the over, hoping to get it over the boundary but Indian captain Virat Kohli caught it right at the edge of the boundary. Hope walked on 78 off 85 balls.
Yadav then deceived Jason Holder in flight with a googly. The all-rounder missed it altogether and dragged his feet out of the crease. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was alert to it and knocked off the bails while Holder's foot was still in the air.
Kuldeep then bowled a wrong'un from around the stumps towards new batsman Alzarri Joseph. The ball took a thick outside edge and Kedar Jadhav did well to hold on to it at second slip.
Kuldeep had previously taken a hat-trick during the 2017 series against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He also has a hat-trick to his name at the U-19 level for India.
Batting first, India scored a massive 387 for 5 and then returned to dismiss the visitors for 280 in 43.3 overs to register a comfortable 107-run win.
Kuldeep said he tried to vary the pace.
"There was not a lot of turn on offer but we had 380 runs and we knew they would come hard. I was just varying my pace," Kuldeep said.
"I was a bit confused as to which one to bowl; whether to bowl the chinaman or wrong 'un, I went for the wrong 'un and put an extra fielder at slip (on the hat-trick ball)."
