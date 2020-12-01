Kolkata Knight Riders to Invest in US-based Major League Cricket

American Cricket Enterprises (ACE), USA Cricket's partner in developing a professional T20 league in America, had invited the Knight Riders Group, revealed Venky Mysore, CEO and managing director.

"When they invited us, we said we want to take a deep dive into this, and not just have a short-term outlook," Mysore told ESPNcricinfo. "So they see us as a consultant in many ways, apart from being a big part of the league. They want us to play a very broad role, to help and assist them with all aspects of cricket in the US.

"USA Cricket are looking at a bigger national cricket set-up, academies, develop talent, and all that is complementary to what the T20 league will do as well. In addition, we will be working hard to build infrastructure there, six world-class stadiums in the next few years," he added.