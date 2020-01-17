Know Your Stars - A Look at The Indian Women’s Team for The T20 WC

The Bollywood song “Apna time aayega” (our moment in the sun will arrive), might have just been the mantra of the Indian Eves till a few years ago. Despite the heavy presence of legends, the side was awaiting its breakthrough moment, which arrived after a thumping showing in the World Cup in 2017.

Another respectable outing in the World T20 Cup in West Indies in 2018 went a long way in changing perceptions about the women’s cricket in India, but the onus will be on the unit to live up to the new-found fame yet again as they gear up to participate in another T20 World Cup that commences from 21 February.

India announced a strong 15-member squad for the multi-national event, and here we analyze each member’s performance since the last T20 tourney, predicting how the members are likely to fare in Australia.